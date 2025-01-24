Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3,074.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $185.56 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

