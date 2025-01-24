BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $661.56 and last traded at $666.61. 179,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 673,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $620.03.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.04. The company has a market capitalization of $494.11 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

