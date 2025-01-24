Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. BRF’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

