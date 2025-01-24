Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRFS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BRF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88.
BRF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. BRF’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.
About BRF
BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BRF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Lean and Mean Stocks Generating Over $1M in Revenue Per Worker
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.