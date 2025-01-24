Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.60 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.68), with a volume of 1482228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.71).

Brickability Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.46. The firm has a market cap of £177.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 5.03 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Brickability Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brickability Group Plc will post 8.4193122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brickability Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider Clive Norman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £256,000 ($316,205.53). Insiders own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

