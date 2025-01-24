Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Featured Stories

