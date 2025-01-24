Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.