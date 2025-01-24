Brighton Jones LLC Buys 54,372 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $277,823,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,087,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after purchasing an additional 352,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after purchasing an additional 350,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTI opened at $302.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $239.86 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.50 and a 200-day moving average of $283.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

