Brighton Jones LLC Has $15.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,482 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.