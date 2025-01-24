Brighton Jones LLC Has $25.59 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $186.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.05. The company has a market capitalization of $520.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.51 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

