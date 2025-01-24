Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 18,677 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

