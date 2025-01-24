Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Increased by Crown Oak Advisors LLC

Crown Oak Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 4.2% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $236.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. This trade represents a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.