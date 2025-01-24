Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $252.50

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $171.69 and a twelve month high of $256.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

