Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $301.18

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $275.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $219.73 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

