Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $301.18

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.18.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2 %
VMC stock opened at $275.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $219.73 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
