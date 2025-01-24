Brokers Issue Forecasts for Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9,241,140 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 138,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 981,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 94,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 116,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 150,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,258 shares of company stock worth $8,732,604. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

