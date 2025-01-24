Brokers Offer Predictions for Bitcoin Depot FY2024 Earnings

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

