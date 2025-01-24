Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the mining company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE:HBM opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,545,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 702,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,244,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

