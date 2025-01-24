Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and traded as low as $21.13. Bunzl shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 31,642 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. HSBC lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BZLFY

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.