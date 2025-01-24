Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

