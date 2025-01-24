Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $92,413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,364,000 after buying an additional 3,668,168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after buying an additional 3,042,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,971 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,788,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

