Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives C$3.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

CXB stock opened at C$2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.34. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

