Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Immunovant FY2026 Earnings

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMVT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $208,917.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,977,481.75. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,040 shares of company stock worth $1,697,399. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Immunovant by 46.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immunovant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at $334,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

