CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 19,645,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 230,357,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

