Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) is Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,128 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 14.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 4.50% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $97,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,415,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 444,281 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 63,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

CGCP opened at $22.23 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $23.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

