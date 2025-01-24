CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Insider Theodoros Xenohristos Sells 851 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $124.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.09. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 269.87 and a beta of 3.21.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,524,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 479,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 262.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 373,835 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

