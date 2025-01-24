CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Insider Theodoros Xenohristos Sells 851 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CAVA Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $124.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.09. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 269.87 and a beta of 3.21.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.