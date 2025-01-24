CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Down 0.4 %

CC Japan Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 189.33 ($2.34) on Friday. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 162 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £255.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,103.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.98.

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

