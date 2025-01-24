Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

