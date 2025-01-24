Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 502.3% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

NYSE RTX opened at $126.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

