Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.70. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 32.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

