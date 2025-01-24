Christie Group’s (CTG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Christie Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTG stock opened at GBX 109.95 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.62. Christie Group has a one year low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Christie Group

In other Christie Group news, insider Simon Edward Herrick bought 9,251 shares of Christie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.08 ($12,340.76). 83.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

