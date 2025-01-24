Christopher Harborne Sells 10,000 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 10,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,599,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,413,653.04. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Christopher Harborne sold 98,600 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,066,852.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $11.24 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

