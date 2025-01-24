Christopher Harborne Sells 98,600 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,066,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,501,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,062,648.58. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Christopher Harborne sold 10,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $101,600.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ISSC opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.