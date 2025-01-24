Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Reduced by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 7,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $197.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $228.12.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

