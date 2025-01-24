Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,962,330 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after buying an additional 942,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

