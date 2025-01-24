CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $4.97. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 369,671 shares.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

