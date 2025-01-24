CL King Initiates Coverage on JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM)

Equities research analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.
JBT Marel Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. JBT Marel has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
JBT Marel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JBT Marel
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.