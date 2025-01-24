CL King Initiates Coverage on JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM)

Equities research analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. JBT Marel has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

