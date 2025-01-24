Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Up 21.6% – Still a Buy?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 303.96 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 297.60 ($3.68). Approximately 4,494,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,694,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.80 ($3.02).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.53) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($6.88).
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.98), for a total value of £26,232.85 ($32,402.24). Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
