Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Up 21.6% – Should You Buy?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 303.96 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 297.60 ($3.68). Approximately 4,494,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,694,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.80 ($3.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 556.60 ($6.88).

The firm has a market cap of £449.66 million, a P/E ratio of 498.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.32.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.98), for a total value of £26,232.85 ($32,402.24). 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

