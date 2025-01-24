Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Up 22.6% – Still a Buy?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 303.96 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 300.20 ($3.71). 39,995,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average session volume of 6,230,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.80 ($3.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.53) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.60 ($6.88).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.32. The company has a market cap of £449.66 million, a P/E ratio of 498.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.98), for a total value of £26,232.85 ($32,402.24). Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

See Also

