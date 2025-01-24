Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Up 22.6% – Still a Buy?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 303.96 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 300.20 ($3.71). 39,995,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average session volume of 6,230,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.80 ($3.02).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.53) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.60 ($6.88).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBG
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.98), for a total value of £26,232.85 ($32,402.24). Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.