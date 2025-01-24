CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £642.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 14.17%. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Markets will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,705.88%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £303.36 ($374.70). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($370.65). Insiders bought 322 shares of company stock valued at $90,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

