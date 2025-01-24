CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
LON:CMCX opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £642.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.51.
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 14.17%. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Markets will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.
In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £303.36 ($374.70). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($370.65). Insiders bought 322 shares of company stock valued at $90,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
