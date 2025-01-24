CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Down 16.8% – Should You Sell?

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) fell 16.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.72). 2,236,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 963,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.27).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCX
CMC Markets Stock Performance
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CMC Markets Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Markets
In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($370.65). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £296.82 ($366.63). Insiders have acquired 322 shares of company stock valued at $90,026 in the last 90 days. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About CMC Markets
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.