CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Down 16.8% – Should You Sell?

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) fell 16.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.72). 2,236,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 963,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.27).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCX

CMC Markets Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 299.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of £637.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,341.18 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Markets

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($370.65). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £296.82 ($366.63). Insiders have acquired 322 shares of company stock valued at $90,026 in the last 90 days. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.