CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Down 16.8% – Time to Sell?

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) traded down 16.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.72). 2,236,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 963,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.27).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday.
CMC Markets Stock Performance
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 14.17%. Analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.
CMC Markets Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £303.36 ($374.70). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($370.65). Insiders bought a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $90,026 over the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CMC Markets
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
