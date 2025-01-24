CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Down 16.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) were down 16.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.72). Approximately 2,236,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 963,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.27).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 268.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £637.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,341.18 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £303.36 ($374.70). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($370.65). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 322 shares of company stock valued at $90,026. Insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

