Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,317.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $800.76 and a one year high of $1,438.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,274.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

