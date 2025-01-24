Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7433 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

