Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRS. StockNews.com lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 930,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 720,672 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 177.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 268,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 473,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 202,084 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

