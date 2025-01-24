Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 53.20 ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Colefax Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%.
Colefax Group Stock Down 0.3 %
LON CFX opened at GBX 805 ($9.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 790.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.90. The company has a market capitalization of £49.59 million, a P/E ratio of 914.77 and a beta of 0.22. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 644 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 917 ($11.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77.
