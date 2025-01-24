Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 53.20 ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Colefax Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Colefax Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LON CFX opened at GBX 805 ($9.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 790.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.90. The company has a market capitalization of £49.59 million, a P/E ratio of 914.77 and a beta of 0.22. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 644 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 917 ($11.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77.

Get Colefax Group alerts:

About Colefax Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.