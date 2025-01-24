Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up 2.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 102,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 116,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.