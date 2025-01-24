Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target Raised to $577.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $524.00 to $577.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $10.21 on Friday, hitting $537.10. 74,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.20. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $201.61 and a 52 week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

