Comparing Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and Nutex Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $30.57 million 0.14 -$23.18 million ($5.65) -0.35 Nutex Health $292.00 million 0.76 -$45.79 million ($9.39) -4.36

Volatility and Risk

The OLB Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The OLB Group and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.28%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -155.02% -258.34% -140.87% Nutex Health -14.09% -51.27% -9.89%

Summary

Nutex Health beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

