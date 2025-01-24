Comparing Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Revelyst shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Revelyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Revelyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dewey Electronics $5.93 million 0.28 $140,000.00 N/A N/A Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Revelyst”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dewey Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revelyst.

Summary

Revelyst beats Dewey Electronics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

